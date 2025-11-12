Real America's Voice

CHINA FULLY COMMITTED: AGREED TO STOP FENTANYL PRECURSORS
“The PRC has fully designated and listed all 13 precursors utilized to make fentanyl - agreed to control subsidiaries.
  
RealAmericasVoice
1:54
AMERICANS WILL BE BACK TO RECEIVING PAYCHECKS AND FAMILIES WILL RECEIVE ASSISTANCE
“The peoples government will soon be back open for business.
  
RealAmericasVoice
0:48
"TREMENDOUS NEWS": FENTANYL CRACKDOWN FROM CHINA
“We set forward a path to crush the plague of Fentanyl.
  
RealAmericasVoice
2:12
UC BERKLEY ALERTS "AGITATORS" THROUGH TICKETING "INTENTIONALLY"
“We had thousands who wanted to hear and they [UC Berkley] cannot let that visual get out into the world”
  
RealAmericasVoice
2:06
BERKLEY POLICE "ALLOW DOMESTIC TERRORISTS", CA STAYS SILENT
Rob Schneider takes us inside the TPUSA even at UC Berkley amid tear gas, protests, and violence.
  
RealAmericasVoice
1:49
TRUMP'S MEMPHIS SAFE TASK FORCE LOCATE 101 MISSING CHILDREN
“Murder has dropped 52% and robbery has plummeted 69%”.
  
RealAmericasVoice
2:05
CHICAGO CRACKDOWN "NOT BENDING A KNEE"
DHS Assistant Sec.
  
RealAmericasVoice
1:57
COLLEGE STUDENTS CANNOT DO BASIC MATH: ARGUMENT FOR TRAINING AMERICAN WORKERS
Andrew Kolvet discusses the H1B1 visa argument while highlighting how colleges are failing students.
  
RealAmericasVoice
2:11
PROTECTING YOUR CHILDREN FROM AI IN FLORIDA
No legislation currently stands in protecting children and their data when using AI, “no clear guidance - minors need to be protected.” Kennedy also…
  
RealAmericasVoice
1:50
PRESS SELLING "FEAR", WHILE TRUMP ADMIN. SHOWS "EFFICACY" IN ECONOMY
“When markets continue to facilitate effective risk transfer despite unexpected events, that is a sign of things WORKING.”
  
RealAmericasVoice
2:22
TREASURY SECRETARY: MAKING SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS DESPITE BIDEN'S SPENDING BLOWOUT
Sec.
  
RealAmericasVoice
1:55
AMERICANS FIRST IN STEM JOBS
Steve Bannon: We don’t need foreigners to do that.”
  
RealAmericasVoice
2:06
