YouTube TV on Monday afternoon rejected Disney’s request for the platform to restore ABC and its other broadcast channels for Election Day coverage on Tuesday amid the streaming platform’s blackout on them.

Disney made the request earlier Monday, but YouTube TV said restoring the broadcast channels for a single day would cause greater confusion. The channels have been blacked out since last week.

“We agree that the right priority here is to give customers what they want,” YouTube TV acknowledged in a blog post. “As you know from the many content disputes you’ve been part of, customers don’t want companies fighting and content blackouts. But unfortunately, your proposal would permit us to return Disney’s ABC stations only for a day and will cause customer confusion among those who may briefly see ABC on YouTube TV only to lose it again shortly after.”

ABC, ESPN, and other Disney-owned channels have been blacked out on YouTube TV, which the streaming platform explained in its most recent statement that it was for “advocating for fair pricing” to offer its customers “the best TV experience.”

Disney said it was requesting the one-day pause in the blackout so that customers can have the information they need for the upcoming election.

“Despite the impasse that led to the current blackout, we have asked YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day so subscribers have access to the information they rely on,” Disney said. “We believe in putting the public interest first and hope YouTube TV will take this small step for their customers while we continue to work toward a fair agreement.”

The blackout threatens to extend into a second week as the two companies have failed to reach an agreement on carrier fees.

“Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we’ll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products,” YouTube TV said. “We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement.”

ABC is planning expansive coverage of Tuesday’s elections, including gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and the New York City mayoral race.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

READ ON RAV->

#####

Share

Share Real America's Voice