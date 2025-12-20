“It will take something more than political posturing. Charlie understood something fundamental. Without faith, freedom becomes fragile. Our roots must be rooted in something higher than government. And he warned us. A civilization that abandons God will deteriorate and ultimately collapse from the inside out…What we as a culture have to get back to, he said, is to be able to have reasonable disagreement where violence is not an option.” - Rob Schneider

Share

Share Real America's Voice