Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

“WITHOUT FAITH, FREEDOM BECOMES FRAGILE”

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Dec 20, 2025

“It will take something more than political posturing. Charlie understood something fundamental. Without faith, freedom becomes fragile. Our roots must be rooted in something higher than government. And he warned us. A civilization that abandons God will deteriorate and ultimately collapse from the inside out…What we as a culture have to get back to, he said, is to be able to have reasonable disagreement where violence is not an option.” - Rob Schneider

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture