“Brooke Rollins, our Secretary of Agriculture, stepped in last week. She made her stance very clear, and she officially filed to be a party in the decommissioning process with the federal regulatory commission. Which is overlooking this damn removal.” - Keely Covello updates Grant Stinchfield on rural Americans' fight with Gavin Newsom in CA
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WILL POTTER VALLEY RANCHERS GET TO KEEP THEIR WATER? THERE’S A FIGHTING CHANCE
Dec 23, 2025
Recent Posts