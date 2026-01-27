The meeting in the UAE was considered historic because it was one of the first instances where Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv sat down together in a trilateral meeting since the conflict began in February 2022.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that President Donald Trump has not given up on achieving peace in Europe by bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, and remains deeply involved in the process.

The comment comes after representatives from the United States, Russia and Ukraine met in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for two days of negotiations over the weekend.

Though no formal peace agreement emerged from the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the discussions as constructive and signaled that more negotiations could take place as soon as next week.

“The president remains deeply involved and, of course, he is being advised by his advisors,” Leavitt told reporters. “They had a multilateral meeting this past weekend, which didn’t get a ton of coverage, but that was historic in nature, where the president’s team has really brought two sides of this war to the table together to move the ball closer towards peace.”

Leavitt also said she was not currently monitoring any calls between the president and Zelensky or Russian President Vladimir Putin after Zelensky pushed for negotiations to resume sooner than next Sunday.

