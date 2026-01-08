“What you have is a collection of…relatively small tankers that switch flags all the time…and help all the pariah states of the world evade sanctions…”
Sam Faddis details the “dark fleet” for War Room.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
US SEIZES RUSSIAN-FLAGGED OIL TANKER LINKED TO VENEZUELA: WHAT’S NEXT?
Jan 08, 2026
“What you have is a collection of…relatively small tankers that switch flags all the time…and help all the pariah states of the world evade sanctions…”
Recent Posts