UNDER JESUS CHRIST, IT IS POSSIBLE

“Can Jesus Christ help us manage the complexity of domestic culture that sometimes feels like it’s on the precipice of ruin…Of course He can. Can Christ resolve the complexity of the issues in the Middle East? Is it possible to love Jesus Christ, to believe that Israel has a right to a homeland, but to be deeply concerned about events in Gaza…I believe under Christ it is possible...” - Russell Brand
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Recent Posts