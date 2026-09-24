President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House, marking the first time the pair had met at the presidential office.
“President Xi, Madame Peng, and the members of the Chinese delegation, I am delighted to welcome you to the beautiful White House,” Trump said. He then thanked Xi for hosting him in China earlier this year.
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Trump also noted that the visit made Xi the first Chinese leader to formally visit the U.S. twice. The president then expressed admiration for China and the hope for productive negotiations.
The event also saw Trump invoke Chinese-American cooperation in World War II, explaining that Americans had embraced the phrase “gung ho” from that experience.
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Keep your friends close & your "ENEMIES" closer! 👍💯
I truly hope that President Xi can talk some Good sense into President Trump and avoid spreading even more chaos and suffering worldwide. The Chabad Lubavitch Cult requires this misery in order for Their “Messiah” to return and make all non-Jews slaves of the “Chosen Ones”. Zionism Must be rejected by Humanity worldwide as the expansionist and genocidal entity it Is!