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Gitmo Pedo Joe's avatar
Gitmo Pedo Joe
17h

Keep your friends close & your "ENEMIES" closer! 👍💯

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
18h

I truly hope that President Xi can talk some Good sense into President Trump and avoid spreading even more chaos and suffering worldwide. The Chabad Lubavitch Cult requires this misery in order for Their “Messiah” to return and make all non-Jews slaves of the “Chosen Ones”. Zionism Must be rejected by Humanity worldwide as the expansionist and genocidal entity it Is!

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