His pledge comes as the United States works to restore commercial traffic along the critical waterway, which has been disrupted by the conflict.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to destroy one Iranian bridge or power plant for every ship that Tehran attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” he posted on Truth Social.

His pledge comes as the United States works to restore commercial traffic along the critical waterway, which has been disrupted by the conflict.

But the Strait of Hormuz appears poised to become only one of two shipping routes facing disruption from armed groups after the Yemen-based Houthis vowed a blockade of Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription