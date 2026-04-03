Trump: U.S. can ‘easily’ open Strait of Hormuz ‘with a little more time’
Trump previously urged NATO allies to supply ships to bolster the U.S. Navy in an operation to reopen the Strait, though such a coalition never materialized.
President Donald Trump on Friday insisted that the United States remained capable of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and could do so, albeit with additional time.
“With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A ‘GUSHER’ FOR THE WORLD???” he posted on Truth Social.
Since the start of the Iran war roughly five weeks ago, the Iranians have effectively closed the critical waterway by striking oil tankers attempting to move through the region.
Trump previously urged NATO allies to supply ships to bolster the U.S. Navy in an operation to reopen the Strait, though such a coalition never materialized.
The issue has exacerbated tensions between the U.S. and European allies and Trup administration officials have openly questioned the merits of the alliance throughout the conflict.
Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News. Follow him on X.
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He has NATO and Europe over a barrel if he decides to bomb, I ran back to the stone age. An oil barrel 🛢️.
I thought DJT said that the Strait of Hormuz wasn't that important to our shipping of oil, that we didn't user it and that the people that the closure was directly affecting needed to handle their situation. It was stated that US had another avenue to utilize for our oil shipping. So.....what's the REAL story???