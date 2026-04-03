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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
3d

He has NATO and Europe over a barrel if he decides to bomb, I ran back to the stone age. An oil barrel 🛢️.

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Susan Jacobus's avatar
Susan Jacobus
3d

I thought DJT said that the Strait of Hormuz wasn't that important to our shipping of oil, that we didn't user it and that the people that the closure was directly affecting needed to handle their situation. It was stated that US had another avenue to utilize for our oil shipping. So.....what's the REAL story???

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