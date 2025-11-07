The White House has not confirmed the president’s attendance so far, but Washington Commanders team President Mark Clouse told NFL reporter Ian Rappaport on Friday that the president is expected to attend as the team honors Veterans Day.

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend the upcoming Washington Commanders football game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Maryland, which would mark his first NFL game of the season.

The White House has not confirmed the president’s attendance so far, but Washington Commanders team President Mark Clouse told NFL reporter Ian Rappaport on Friday that the president is expected to attend as the team honors Veterans Day.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country,” Clouse said. “The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

ESPN’s Pat McAfee said the president is expected to watch the game from the suite of Commanders owner Josh Harris.

The president’s expected appearance comes despite his criticism of the team changing its name from the Washington Redskins. Trump has repeatedly urged the team to revert to its old name, even threatening in July to block the team’s plan for a new stadium in the District of Columbia if the franchise did not change the name back.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

