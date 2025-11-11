The court is set to review of the president’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to levy tariffs on imported goods.

President Trump said Monday the Supreme Court has received “the wrong numbers” in a pending case that challenges his authority to impose tariffs under emergency powers and that an “adverse decision” by the justices could lead to a trillion-dollar national security event.

The court is set to review whether Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to levy tariffs on imported goods without additional congressional approval was legal, according to Fox Business News.

Trump made the claim in Truth Social post in which he said the negative economic impact would be in the range of $3 trillion.

“The U.S. Supreme Court was given the wrong numbers,” Trump wrote in the post. “The ‘unwind’ in the event of a negative decision on tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars.

“It would not be possible to ever make up for that kind of a ‘drubbing.’ That would truly become an insurmountable National Security Event, and devastating to the future of our Country - Possibly non-sustainable!”

