President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, a landmark election integrity and voter ID bill, calling the effort a “country defining fight.”

“The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT - And not the watered down version. This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!” he posted on Truth Social.

Senate Republicans have faced considerable nationwide pressure to approve the bill by using the talking filibuster, the traditional parliamentary mechanism by which the chamber may allow the opposing party maximum debate time on the floor in order to overcome the 60-vote threshold.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has led that initiative, which thus far, has failed to gain majority support within the Republican Senate.

