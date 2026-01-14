TRUMP: “IRANIANS WILL STOP EXECUTING PROTESTORS”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptTRUMP: “IRANIANS WILL STOP EXECUTING PROTESTORS” RealAmericasVoiceJan 14, 2026ShareTranscript“President Trump said, just a short while ago, he has it on good authority that the Iranians will stop executing protestors…” - John SolomonShareShare Real America's VoiceDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent PostsIf President Trump Wants Greenland, He is Getting Greenland 19 mins ago • RealAmericasVoiceUPDATE ON THE IRAN SITUATION 28 mins ago • RealAmericasVoiceDOJ, FBI SEARCH WASHINGTON POST REPORTER 30 mins ago • RealAmericasVoiceTHE LEFT’S DEVOTION TO THE IDEOLOGY IS “REALLY CRAZY” 32 mins ago • RealAmericasVoicePROTECTING TITLE IX 34 mins ago • RealAmericasVoiceMUST WATCH: A LEFTIST DOCTOR BELIEVES MEN CAN GET PREGNANT? 36 mins ago • RealAmericasVoiceLEFTISTS CONTINUE TO CREATE “INSTABILITY AND CHAOS” 40 mins ago • RealAmericasVoiceARE WE ABOUT TO ENGAGE IN MILITARY ACTION WITH IRAN? 44 mins ago • RealAmericasVoice