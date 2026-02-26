The Supreme Court ruled in October that the administration could pull the status for over 300,000 Venezuelan migrants, stating that the Trump administration would likely prevail in its arguments.

The Department of Homeland Security asked the Supreme Court Thursday to allow it to end its Temporary Protected Status designation for Syrian migrants, after the high court issued a stay that allowed it to end the protection for Venezuelans.

The Supreme Court ruled in October that the administration could pull the status for over 300,000 Venezuelan migrants, stating that the Trump administration would likely prevail in its arguments.

The department then attempted to end the legal protection for Syrians last year, stating that the designation would expire on Nov. 21, 2025, but the move was blocked by lower courts, according to Fox News.

“This application marks the third time that the government has been compelled to seek a stay from this Court after lower Courts have baselessly blocked the Secretary of Homeland Security’s determinations regarding Temporary Protected Status just before they took effect,” the filing declares.

“Both times, this Court’s orders reflected the government is likely to succeed on the merits of its purely legal arguments—including that 8 U.S.C. 1254a(b)(5)(A) expressly bars judicial review of direct or indirect challenges to the Secretary’s TPS determinations,” the filing continued. “Both times, the Court’s orders reflected that the government established irreparable harm and that the balance of the equities weighed in its favor.”

“The lower courts’ arrogation of core Executive Branch prerogatives irreparably harms the government, and respondents’ alleged harms were inherent in the temporary nature of the program that Congress designed,” it added.

Temporary Protected Status is given to people from countries that are unsafe because of a natural disaster, political instability or other dangerous conditions. The protections are granted for six, 12 or 18 months and allow the recipient to work in the United States and prevents them from being deported.

