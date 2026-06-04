Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21“THUNE IS THE PROBLEM”RealAmericasVoiceJun 04, 202621ShareTranscript“Thune is a manifestation of don’t call it the swamp; it’s too cute a term. It’s the vile cesspool of corruption and incompetence…what they’ve done is turn the country over to foreigners” - Steve BannonWATCH THE FULL SHOWShareShare Real America's VoiceDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent PostsCHRONIC LOW IQ? THERE’S A SONG FOR THAT! 😂5 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoicePOTUS ON CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS8 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoicePOTUS ON THE ISRAEL/LEBANON CEASEFIRE DEAL8 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoicePOTUS ON THE UFC STAGE9 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceGAS, COAL, AND NUCLEAR9 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTRUMP ON BILL PULTE AS ACTING DNI9 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTHE ‘WAR ON COAL’ IS OVER EPA9 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceSEC. WRIGHT TOUTS COAL INITIATIVES10 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoice