Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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“THUNE IS THE PROBLEM”

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RealAmericasVoice
Jun 04, 2026

“Thune is a manifestation of don’t call it the swamp; it’s too cute a term. It’s the vile cesspool of corruption and incompetence…what they’ve done is turn the country over to foreigners” - Steve Bannon

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