THEY PICKED A FIGHT WITH MOMS

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3017THEY PICKED A FIGHT WITH MOMSRealAmericasVoiceJun 07, 20263017ShareTranscriptTina Descovichsays Moms for Liberty faced media attacks, government scrutiny, doxing, swatting, and more—and kept growing.“They underestimated the power and the love of mothers.”WATCH ON SUBSTACKWATCH ON RUMBLEWATCH ON FACEBOOKWATCH ON XWATCH ON GETTRShare Real America's VoiceDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent PostsSOMEONE HAS TO GO FIRSTJun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceGLENN BECK: WE’VE FORGOTTEN SACRIFICEJun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceIF WE FORGET, WE LOSE MORE THAN HISTORYJun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceWHAT MADE THE GREATEST GENERATION DIFFERENT?Jun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceEPIC FIREWORKS ABOVE THE USS MIDWAY Jun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceFIRE WORKS AT MOMS FOR LIBERTY EVENTJun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceTHEY TOOK IT ALL THE WAY TO SCOTUSJun 7 • RealAmericasVoiceONE ROOM. FIVE BRANCHES. ONE NATION.Jun 7 • RealAmericasVoice