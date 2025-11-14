“These Democrat activist judges are lawless; they do not have the jurisdiction to just free these ICE detainees like they think they do. There’s an immigration judicial system....You don’t just run to district judges and get hundreds of illegal aliens, dangerous illegal aliens, free from jail because some Democrat activist judge has a policy disagreement with the American people and our duly elected President of the United States.” - Mike Davis
