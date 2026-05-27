Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

THE PRIMARY URGENCY IN IRAN THAT IS NOT GETTING COVERED

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
May 27, 2026

POTUS explains that we have large amounts of energy and prices WILL come down, but Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture