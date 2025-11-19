Real America's Voice

“THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE HAVE BOTH VOTED TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.”

Nov 19, 2025

“IT’S OFFICIAL, THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE HAVE BOTH VOTED TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.” - Grant Stinchfield1776 reports. “The mainstream media is 100% focused on this. Why? Because they are wishful thinking that they are somehow going to get Trump. Trump is not going to be in these documents, I promise you that.”

