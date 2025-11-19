“IT’S OFFICIAL, THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE HAVE BOTH VOTED TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.” - Grant Stinchfield1776 reports. “The mainstream media is 100% focused on this. Why? Because they are wishful thinking that they are somehow going to get Trump. Trump is not going to be in these documents, I promise you that.”
Nov 19, 2025
