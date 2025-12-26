Real America's Voice

THE CARTELS ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO TAKE DOWN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA?

Dec 26, 2025

“These fractions…they’re all united to just basically take down the United States of America. That is the reality at this point…Because Donald Trump has done what no other President in history has done. Shut down the cartels in Mexico...” - Oscar Ramirez joins Eric Bolling from the Venezuelan border to detail what he’s uncovered.

