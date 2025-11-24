Authorities have identified that female victim set on fire on a Chicago train last week and say the suspect is a “career criminal” with 72 prior arrests.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Sunday posted on X the victim is 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, amid the Trump administration this fall sending National Guard troops to Chicago – as part of his national crackdown on illegal immigration and crime in cities across the country.

Duffy also posted: “It is devastating that a career criminal with 72 PRIOR ARRESTS is now accused. ... This would never have happened if this thug had been behind bars. Yet Chicago lets repeat offenders roam the streets. Chicago’s carelessness is putting the American people at risk. No one should ever have to fear for their life on the subway.”

The suspect in MaGee’s attack is Lawrence Reed, 50, who is facing federal terrorism charges, the New York Post reported.

At about 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, Reed approached MaGee, who was sitting with her back to him on the train in downtown Chicago, according to the criminal complaint.

He removed the cap from a bottle of liquid, pouring it on her head and body. She fled, but he caught up with her and set the bottle, which fell to the floor, on fire, then allegedly retrieved it and used it to set her ablaze.

MaGee was engulfed in flames but exited the train before collapsing on the platform, where bystanders helped her and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the complaint.

Reed was seen on surveillance footage at a Chicago gas station purchasing gasoline, which he put into a plastic bottle about 20 minutes before the attack. He was arrested the next day on federal terrorism charges, which could include the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Reed has 22 prior arrests since 2016, and 53 criminal cases in Cook County dating back to 1993. Nine of those cases were felonies for which he pleaded guilty, officials said. However, Reed has only served time in prison twice, spending two-and-a-half years behind bars.

He was released in August with an electronic ankle monitor – knocking out a social worker at a psychiatric hospital where he had been committed, according to court records, leaving her with “likely optic nerve damage and a concussion, causing her to experience memory issues, headaches, and daily nausea.”

Despite prosecutors asking that Reed remain locked up, a judge overruled them, leaving him free for much of the week.

At a hearing on Friday, prosecutors asked the court to keep him in custody because he “presents a clear danger and persistent threat of terror to the community.”

“The state court system has been unable to contain defendant’s violent crimes, and federal intervention is now needed,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros wrote in court filings.

“Lawrence Reed had no business being on the streets given his violent criminal history and his pending criminal cases,” ATF special agent-in-charge Christopher Amon said at a press conference after Friday’s hearing. “Reed had plenty of second chances by the criminal justice system and as a result you have an innocent victim in the hospital fighting for her life.”

Reed remains detained at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to court documents.

At his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Reed caused frequent disruptions by “singing, babbling, and instructing the Court not to speak to him,” Boutros wrote.

He also attempted to interrupt the court proceedings by repeatedly shouting “I plead guilty!” as the judge tried to read him his rights. Reed also repeatedly yelled over the judge that he was a Chinese citizen and wanted to represent himself.

