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Marie Sieller's avatar
Marie Sieller
5h

Lets talk about topless transgenders parading and shaking on the White House lawn during the Biden administration.

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Henry J Lesky's avatar
Henry J Lesky
4h

Wait, these are the same people who are complaining and filing a lawsuit and had no problem with Biden hosting the LGBTQ party on the south Lawn with transgender men showing their nude breast enhancements and the gay pride flag front and center. This is the president’s house and unless you want the government coming into your house. Drop this stupid lawsuit.

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