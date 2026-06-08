The Public Integrity Project has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior and National Park Service alleging the agencies violated the law when they organized a sporting event on public property.

The lawsuit, which was filed over the weekend, also argues that the multiple construction sites for the UFC event require congressional approval because they are on federal park land and seeks an emergency court order to stop the even from occurring Sunday, according to ESPN.

“This is an obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory lawsuit brought simply to prevent President Trump from hosting what will undoubtedly go down as one of the most historic sporting events in our Nation’s history during our semi-quincentennial celebration,” a Trump administration official said in a statement.

Brendan Ballou, lead attorney for the Public Integrity Project, says the mixed martial arts event is a “profound misuse of our sacred monuments for private gain.”

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