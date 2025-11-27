SHOOTING SUSPECT “ENTERED US ILLEGALLY”

“The suspect in today’s shooting attack targeting two members of the National Guard in downtown Washington, D.C, has been identified as a 29-year-old, Afghan national who entered the United States illegally…on a U.S. special immigrant Visa as part of… Operation Allies Refuge during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 under the Biden Administration…” - Damon Roberts reports from CBS.
