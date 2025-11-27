Real America's Voice

Transcript

SHOOTING SUSPECT “ENTERED US ILLEGALLY”

Nov 27, 2025

“The suspect in today’s shooting attack targeting two members of the National Guard in downtown Washington, D.C, has been identified as a 29-year-old, Afghan national who entered the United States illegally…on a U.S. special immigrant Visa as part of… Operation Allies Refuge during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 under the Biden Administration…” - Damon Roberts reports from CBS.

