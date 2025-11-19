The voice vote means that there is unanimous consent to automatically approve the legislation upon receipt of the legislation from the House, and it will immediately go to the White House.

The Senate on Tuesday night agreed to pass the House’s Epstein Transparency Act by a voice vote of unanimous consent, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

The House approved the measure in a 427-1 vote earlier Tuesday, with only Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., opposing it.

Trump on Monday indicated that he would sign the legislation if it passed both chambers. The legislation authorizes the release of the Epstein files.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

