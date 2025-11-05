Real America's Voice



SEC. SCOTT BESSENT ON SCOTUS HEARING CASE ON TARIFFS

Nov 05, 2025

“I believe the Solicitor General made a great case. I actually thought that the two plaintiffs’ attorneys in a way embarrassed themselves because at one point, there was a question, So you believe that the President of the United States has the authority to embargo a country but does not have the authority to assert a 1% tariff? And the plaintiff’s attorney was forced to say yes.” Sec. Scott Bessent

