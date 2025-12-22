Real America's Voice

SEC. PETE HEGSETH ON THE GOLDEN FLEET

Dec 22, 2025

"This new class, these new investments, will be the types of things that for decades... the American people will look back and thank
President Trump for having the vision, and the willingness to invest, right now, in capabilities we need today, tomorrow, and long into the future.” - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

