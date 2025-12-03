Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

RENTAL PRICES FALLING

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Dec 03, 2025

“We have seen apartment rental prices decline…actually going down. They went down another 1% in November.” - Jake Novak reports.

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 RealAmericasVoice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture