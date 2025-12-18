Real America’s Voice Introducing Conservative Late-Night Program in January

CENTENNIAL, Colo., — Real America’s Voice (RAV), the fast-growing news and commentary network, is proud to announce the launch of its newest original program, After Hours with Alex Stein, premiering January 2026.

The show will feature Stein’s signature mix of cultural commentary, sharp humor, and lively conversations with newsmakers, influencers, and everyday Americans. The program will air Monday through Friday from 11 PM to midnight EST.

“Alex has carved out a unique place in the media landscape with his bold style and fearless personality,” said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America’s Voice. “He brings an energy and authenticity that speaks directly to the American people, and we are thrilled to have him join the Real America’s Voice lineup.”



Stein says the new partnership gives him the opportunity to bring genuine comedy back to late-night television. “I’m so excited for the opportunity that the Sigg family and RAV have given me to make late night TV funny again. My goal is to expose the hypocrisy while making you laugh along the way!” said Alex Stein.



After Hours with Alex Stein will air weeknights on Real America’s Voice beginning in early January, with full episodes available on all streaming platforms.



Viewers can watch Real America’s Voice programming at realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android devices. Real America’s Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, FreeCast, and Roku.

Contact:

Parker Armstrong

media@americasvoice.news

917-887-9853 (mobile)

