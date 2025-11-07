Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

REAL AFFORDABILITY REVIVAL

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Nov 07, 2025

Sec. Scott Bessent: “The real affordability that people care about is... owning a home, being able to make car payments, they have food.”
His message: real wage growth comes from rebuilding factories — not government jobs.

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 RealAmericasVoice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture