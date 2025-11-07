Sec. Scott Bessent: “The real affordability that people care about is... owning a home, being able to make car payments, they have food.”
His message: real wage growth comes from rebuilding factories — not government jobs.
REAL AFFORDABILITY REVIVAL
Nov 07, 2025
