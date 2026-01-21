REACTION TO TRUMP’S FIRST YEAR OF HIS SECOND TERM

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptREACTION TO TRUMP’S FIRST YEAR OF HIS SECOND TERM RealAmericasVoiceJan 21, 2026ShareTranscript“Well, I recently ran a poll that had over 500,000 votes, and 90% of them say he’s doing a great job, and I tend to agree.” - Stephen GardnerShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal America's VoiceSubscribeAuthorsRealAmericasVoiceRecent PostsON THE RED CARPET FOR ANGEL STUDIOS’ FILM SOLO MIO 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceWE WANT TO SEE REAL JUSTICE: WHAT IS THE DOJ DOING? 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceBEN BERGQUAM TALKS TO DEPUTY AG TODD BLANCHE 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceWOULD DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING SUPPORT ANYTHING THE LEFT IS DOING? 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoice“PRESIDENT TRUMP IS LIVING IN EVERYONE’S HEAD” IN DAVOS 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceONE YEAR OF WINS UNDER PRESIDENT TRUMP 3 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoiceTRUMP WANTS ALL AMERICANS TO BE SAFE AND PROSPEROUS 4 hrs ago • RealAmericasVoice