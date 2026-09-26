RAV IS BACK ON AIR FORCE ONE — AND HEADED TO TENNESSEE WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

RAV White House Correspondent, Taylor Mitchell reports from Joint Base Andrews as the team joins the presidential pool for Trump’s trip to the Tennessee-Texas game. Mitchell: “Real America’s Voice is in the pool. CNN is not.” RAV will once again make its full presidential feed available to other networks and outlets.

POOL FEED REQUESTS: pool@americasvoice.news

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RAV’S SIGG TO LEGACY MEDIA: “WE ARE COMING FOR YOU — AND WE’RE NOT GOING TO STOP”

Parker Sigg says the network is only getting started after stepping up its presidential pool coverage — promising minute-by-minute, second-by-second access and challenging the longtime media establishment.

Sigg: “There’s been a monopoly on this space for decades.”

Now he says RAV has proven it can fill the role — and do it better.

RAV TAKES THE PRESIDENTIAL POOL ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — WHILE LEGACY NETWORKS PASS ON ITS FEED

Parker Sigg says the network has made its presidential coverage available to EVERY outlet, including legacy media, as its crew travels with POTUS to Tennessee.



“They can’t go back and say… we didn’t know that there was some sort of alternative.”

“RAV was built and bred to fight this fight from day one.”

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