“We’re fortunate in the USA to have the Second Amendment…in an event that’s as horrific as we just witnessed there in Bondi Beach…It would have been, in my opinion, a different outcome had that horrific situation developed in the USA…We’ve got so many folks that now have concealed carry permits…”
NRA EVP & CEO Doug Hamlin
PROTECTING THE SECOND AMENDMENT
Jan 03, 2026
