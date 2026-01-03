Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PROTECTING THE SECOND AMENDMENT

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Jan 03, 2026

“We’re fortunate in the USA to have the Second Amendment…in an event that’s as horrific as we just witnessed there in Bondi Beach…It would have been, in my opinion, a different outcome had that horrific situation developed in the USA…We’ve got so many folks that now have concealed carry permits…”
NRA EVP & CEO Doug Hamlin

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture