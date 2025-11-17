Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

POTUS WARNS SEATTLE: FIFA WORLD CUP WOULD GET MOVED

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Nov 17, 2025

“If we think there is a problem in Seattle. We have a lot of cities that would love to have it…”

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 RealAmericasVoice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture