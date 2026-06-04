Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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POTUS TO TAKE MONEY FROM GREEN NEW SCAM FOR COAL

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Jun 04, 2026

“We’re taking nearly $200 million from what was set aside for the Green New Scam... and repurposing that money so that we restart a coal plant in Maryland and help build two brand new coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia.”
- President Trump

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