“We’re taking nearly $200 million from what was set aside for the Green New Scam... and repurposing that money so that we restart a coal plant in Maryland and help build two brand new coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia.”
- President Trump
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POTUS TO TAKE MONEY FROM GREEN NEW SCAM FOR COAL
Jun 04, 2026
“We’re taking nearly $200 million from what was set aside for the Green New Scam... and repurposing that money so that we restart a coal plant in Maryland and help build two brand new coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia.”
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