“He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith, and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America... that’s why this afternoon, it’s my privilege to posthumously award Charlie James Kirk our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” - President Trump
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
POTUS POSTHUMOUSLY AWARDS CHARLIE KIRK THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Oct 14, 2025
Recent Posts