POTUS POSTHUMOUSLY AWARDS CHARLIE KIRK THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Oct 14, 2025

“He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith, and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America... that’s why this afternoon, it’s my privilege to posthumously award Charlie James Kirk our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” - President Trump

