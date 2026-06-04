Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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POTUS ON CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS

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RealAmericasVoice
Jun 04, 2026

“This country needs a fair press, and one thing I think that’s done is expose how corrupt our media is...I hope the media looks at this election that’s taking place in California, where they think it’ll take seven or eight days to count the votes.”
- President Trump

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