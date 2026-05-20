Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

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POTUS ANNOUNCES CRITICAL ROLES US COAST GUARD CADETS WILL BE STEPPING INTO

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RealAmericasVoice
May 20, 2026

12: Coast Guard cyber command

20: flight school

23: prevention and response

181: afloat officers

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