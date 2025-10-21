Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCOTT TAYLOR's avatar
SCOTT TAYLOR
Oct 21

When is Trump's bromance with the fellow dictator going to end? Putin keeps playing Trump and Trump allows it because clearly Russia has the goods on Trump that he does not want releases. Otherwise, there is no other explanation why Trump is not putting excessive financial pressure on Russia and backing our ally, Ukraine. How is helping Russia secure more territory and killing innocent civilians make America Great Again? Instead, Trump seems more content in impressing his base by blowing civilian boats than stopping war atrocities of an aggressive dictator.

Similarly, how is building a lavish Mar-a-Lago ballroom for $250M Dictator (King) Trump is moving forward with the ballroom even though the National Capital Planning Commission did not approve the project. Instead, his Billionaire Boy's Club is apparently donating all the money, but Trump has not officially disclosed which companies or individuals are financially supporting the project.

Trump does not own the White House, the American people do, and he is not even a renter. What does Trump think about the American people, he posts childish videos of himself dressed as a king defecating on the people. The religious right has got be very impressed with that! People, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is a duck! When you have to proclaim you are not a king....

We should be grateful and thank the president as the idiot redneck VP often says. However, you will also hear nothing from Trump's bimbo mouthpiece or Fox Entertainment about how Trump is funneling taxpayer funds into his private business or how much Trump is lining his pockets. For example, the House Oversight Committee revealed that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service up to $1,185 per night for hotel rooms used by agents protecting Trump family members. That’s five times the government rate and nearly 24 times the $50-a-night rate the Trump Org claimed to be charging. The other thing not discussed is how much money has been incurred in the past in investigating all of Trump's wrongdoing or is currently being spent based on Trump using the DOJ as his personal law firm and hiring bimbos he finds attractive but have no business being appointed as prosecutors.

Where is America's Voice and why is it not telling the truth? Because under Trump, the facts no longer matter, and he is relying on the ignorance of his simpleminded followers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SCOTT TAYLOR's avatar
SCOTT TAYLOR
Oct 22

While dictator Trump is enjoying posting AI videos of himself flying a plane and crapping on US citizens that disagree with him, his buddy Putin is busy bombing a kindergarten and killing children in Ukraine in a war Trump claimed he could end of 9 months ago (and he probably could but for his personal ambitions with Russia, his concern that they will release what they have on Trump, or both). Instead of tearing up the people's White House and turning it into Mar-a-Lago, while fulfill campaign promises and support Ukraine to end Russia's aggression, which is something the US has historically done rather than being buddies with a fellow dictator).

Trump's bobblehead puppet Hegseth ought to be shitcanned for cancelling support for Ukraine and being just a total waste!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RealAmericasVoice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture