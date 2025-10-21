Plans for Trump-Putin summit in Budapest put on hold after Rubio spoke with Lavrov
The summit on the war in Ukraine was announced last week, but a date had not been set.
The plans for a summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest were put on hold after Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to a report.
Real America's Voice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The summit on the war in Ukraine was announced last week, but a date had not been set. The decision to put the plans on hold was made after a call between Rubio and Lavrov, an unnamed U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated Tuesday there was no sense of urgency for the meeting to occur, saying that “preparation is needed, serious preparation.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin returned to diplomacy and talked to Trump last week when there was a possibility that the U.S. would supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles.
But “as soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to drop diplomacy, postpone the dialogue,” Zelensky said Tuesday in a Telegram post.
“We need to end this war, and only pressure will lead to peace,” he added.
#####
Real America's Voice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When is Trump's bromance with the fellow dictator going to end? Putin keeps playing Trump and Trump allows it because clearly Russia has the goods on Trump that he does not want releases. Otherwise, there is no other explanation why Trump is not putting excessive financial pressure on Russia and backing our ally, Ukraine. How is helping Russia secure more territory and killing innocent civilians make America Great Again? Instead, Trump seems more content in impressing his base by blowing civilian boats than stopping war atrocities of an aggressive dictator.
Similarly, how is building a lavish Mar-a-Lago ballroom for $250M Dictator (King) Trump is moving forward with the ballroom even though the National Capital Planning Commission did not approve the project. Instead, his Billionaire Boy's Club is apparently donating all the money, but Trump has not officially disclosed which companies or individuals are financially supporting the project.
Trump does not own the White House, the American people do, and he is not even a renter. What does Trump think about the American people, he posts childish videos of himself dressed as a king defecating on the people. The religious right has got be very impressed with that! People, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is a duck! When you have to proclaim you are not a king....
We should be grateful and thank the president as the idiot redneck VP often says. However, you will also hear nothing from Trump's bimbo mouthpiece or Fox Entertainment about how Trump is funneling taxpayer funds into his private business or how much Trump is lining his pockets. For example, the House Oversight Committee revealed that the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service up to $1,185 per night for hotel rooms used by agents protecting Trump family members. That’s five times the government rate and nearly 24 times the $50-a-night rate the Trump Org claimed to be charging. The other thing not discussed is how much money has been incurred in the past in investigating all of Trump's wrongdoing or is currently being spent based on Trump using the DOJ as his personal law firm and hiring bimbos he finds attractive but have no business being appointed as prosecutors.
Where is America's Voice and why is it not telling the truth? Because under Trump, the facts no longer matter, and he is relying on the ignorance of his simpleminded followers.
While dictator Trump is enjoying posting AI videos of himself flying a plane and crapping on US citizens that disagree with him, his buddy Putin is busy bombing a kindergarten and killing children in Ukraine in a war Trump claimed he could end of 9 months ago (and he probably could but for his personal ambitions with Russia, his concern that they will release what they have on Trump, or both). Instead of tearing up the people's White House and turning it into Mar-a-Lago, while fulfill campaign promises and support Ukraine to end Russia's aggression, which is something the US has historically done rather than being buddies with a fellow dictator).
Trump's bobblehead puppet Hegseth ought to be shitcanned for cancelling support for Ukraine and being just a total waste!