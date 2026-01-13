Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PHILLIP PATRICK ON THE ECONOMY: “WE’RE HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION”

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Jan 13, 2026

“This is a crazy climate we’re in, there’s no question about it. I think President Trump today did a very good job highlighting the successes so far of his administration. He highlighted how capital investment has surged under Trump. How growth has accelerated without massive new entitlement spending…” - Phillip Patrick from Birch Gold on the current economy.

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 RealAmericasVoice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture