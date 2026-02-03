Paris police raided the office of social media platform X in the French capital, as prosecutors summoned Elon Musk for questioning.

“Summons for voluntary interviews on April 20, 2026, in Paris have been sent to Mr. Elon Musk and Ms. Linda Yaccarino, in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Monday, CBS News reported.

The prosecutor’s office said at the time that cybercrime authorities were carrying out a search at X’s offices in Paris.

The summons and search were related to an investigation launched in January 2025 over complaints about how X’s algorithm recommends content to users and gathers data, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation is to ensure that the X platform is in compliance with French laws, and the prosecutor added that the probe was broadened last year after reports that users were allowed to share nonconsensual, AI-generated sexually explicit imagery, and holocaust denial content.

Both X and Musk have dismissed the French investigation, and similar European Union and British probes, as baseless, politically motivated attacks on free speech.

Last July, Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X after two years.

READ ON RAV->

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

Share

Share Real America's Voice