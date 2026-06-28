ONE NATION BY STEVE GRUBER & THE FREEDOM PROJECT

YOUR NEW PATRIOTIC SONG JUST DROPPED!
One Nation, from Steve Gruber & The Freedom Project and Real America’s Music, is a new patriotic anthem you’re going to have on repeat. “This country needs patriotism. This country needs a chance to come together” - Steve Gruber
DOWNLOAD it now by scanning the QR code or clicking the links below!
A SPECIAL REQUEST FROM STEVE
My friends, please help to make “One Nation” the #1 song in the country- help me by downloading it from iTunes right now! We are climbing the charts and you can help get us there- download, listen and spread the message! Thank you all for all your love and support! God Bless America!