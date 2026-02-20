OFFICIAL TRUTH BOMB VIDEO JUST OUT!

Real America’s Music Presents:

“Truth Bomb”, by The Truth Bombers is an explosive anthem calling out media manipulation, narrative control, and the power of unapologetic truth.

This high-energy anthem takes a direct aim at the fake news industrial complex and the culture of manipulation that continues to erode trust in the American people. The message is simple and powerful: the media may try to spin it, distort it, or bury it — but truth doesn’t hide. Truth doesn’t need a costume.

This record represents exactly why Real America’s Music exists — to counter the narrative with bold, unapologetic content rooted in faith, freedom, and transparency.

DOWNLOAD it now and let’s make some noise by driving it to #1 in the charts! Thank you for your patriotism and help!

DOWNLOAD NOW

SHARE ON YOUTUBE

SHARE ON RUMBLE

SHARE ON X

Share