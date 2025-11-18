Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

“MOST OF THESE SANE COUNTRIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST KNOW THAT THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD ARE BAD NEWS”

RealAmericasVoice's avatar
RealAmericasVoice
Nov 18, 2025

“It’s amazing that Abbot’s decision is hitting the news today, because the contrast between how controversial this is…You’ve got the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in Washington today…the Muslim Brotherhood is declared a terrorist organization by the Saudis…and CAIR.” - Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Share

Share Real America's Voice

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 RealAmericasVoice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture