MAGA MIDTERMS 2026 - THE BATTLE FOR AMERICA

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Real America's Voice (RAV)@RealAmVoice
🔥 MICHAEL WHATLEY FIRES BACK AT THE MEDIA ON ELECTION DAY! North Carolina Senate candidate Michael @WhatleyNC tells American Sunrise that the polls and pundits DON'T decide elections! “VOTES ARE GOING TO DECIDE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE ELECTION. NOT THE POLLS, NOT THE MEDIA!” …
2:57 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 4.66K Views
5 Replies · 48 Reposts · 139 Likes
Real America's Voice (RAV)@RealAmVoice
ELECTION DAY CHAOS IN NEW YORK: BALLOT MACHINES REJECTING PAPER BALLOTS! Westchester County officials confirm a COUNTY-WIDE scanner problem caused by ballot paper thickness! The disruption hits a key battleground in the race for control of Congress. Ballots are being secured …
4:00 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 5.36K Views
20 Replies · 94 Reposts · 140 Likes
Real America's Voice (RAV)@RealAmVoice
BRIAN HARRISON SOUNDS THE ALARM: TEXAS COULD BE THE BIGGEST BATTLEGROUND IN AMERICA! @brianeharrison says turnout is approaching presidential levels in some counties—but early voting numbers have him concerned! “THE EARLY VOTING NUMBERS ARE NOT AS GOOD AS I WOULD LIKE TO SEE.” …
4:12 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 3.36K Views
3 Replies · 15 Reposts · 36 Likes