LOGAN: “I THINK THERE’S A PLAN TO STEAL THE MIDTERMS”

RealAmericasVoice
Dec 04, 2025

“I think there’s a plan to steal the midterms. to either take both the House…or the Senate, or both, and then impeach him (Trump). And he’ll be gone, because this time they will have both houses and they will be able to get rid of him…They’re going to use…his administration’s own actions….or they’re lack of action as the reason that he’s going to be impeached.” - Lara Logan on the Dems’ new strategy.

