The Justice Department informed lawmakers Friday that next week they can begin reviewing unredacted copies of the Epstein files in person at the DOJ headquarters, sources told NBC News.

The review process will need to take place in person and is only open to members of Congress for the time being, which means their staff will not have access to the documents or files. The files will need to remain at the DOJ and can only be viewed on computers at the DOJ offices.

The review will also only cover unredacted versions of the three million files that are already available, meaning there are six million documents they still will not have access to.

The lawmakers will additionally need to notify the DOJ that they intend to view the files 24 hours before they view them. When reviewing the files, they are not allowed to bring in any electronic devices, but they are allowed to take notes.

The plan, which will prioritize the Senate and House Judiciary Committees and congressional leadership, comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche promised last week that lawmakers would be able to view the files.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is also expected to appear before the House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, which will give lawmakers on the committee time to review the files.

