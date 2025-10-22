A federal judge has granted a request from former FBI Director James Comey to decide on the qualification of acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan to bring the case against him.

Comey faces charges related to allegedly making false statements before Congress and obstruction of justice. He has pleaded not guilty. Comey brought the challenge to Halligan’s qualifications for the post earlier this month.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff assigned the decision to Judge Cameron McGownan Currie of the South Carolina District, court documents revealed.

Halligan brought the case against Comey shortly after being sworn in to replace Erik Siebert. Some debate persists as to whether Siebert resigned amid disagreements about high-profile cases, including the mortgage fraud charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, or whether Trump fired him.

Halligan previously served as Trump’s personal attorney. She is not the first Trump appointee to face scrutiny over her position, however, as Alina Habba has faced litigation over her service as acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News. Follow him on X.

