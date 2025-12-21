Real America's Voice

JESSE WATERS TELLS THE STORY OF TRUMP’S MUGSHOT

Dec 21, 2025

“I said, Mr. President, my wife saw your mugshot, she says you look fierce. And he goes, Jesse, let me tell you what happened. I get in there, guy goes click. I go can I see? He says no. I go, can we do another? He says no…My lawyer shows me a picture of what I look like. First thing I do, I call Melania. And I said, Baby, I know who’s gonna do our Christmas card, it’s the Fulton County Jail photographer.” - Jesse Watters

