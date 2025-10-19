Israel’s military says that its troops were fired upon by Hamas militants in southern Gaza.

Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes and halted humanitarian aid deliveries, alleging a violation of the ceasefire by Hamas militants.

An Israeli security official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the transfer of aid into Gaza had been suspended “until further notice,” according to the Associated Press.

The U.S.-backed ceasefire was implemented about one week ago as a way to put an end to the two years of conflict.

Israel’s military said that its troops were fired upon by Hamas militants in southern Gaza. Israel responded by launching targeted strikes on Hamas infrastructure.

Citing Gaza health officials, the AP reported that at least 19 Palestinians were killed in the strikes.

